Morning brief: AIMIM chief Owaisi hits out at BJP over Uniform Civil Code, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Owaisi attacks BJP on Uniform Civil Code mentions power crisis, economy

In the midst of growing support for a Uniform Civil Code in the BJP-ruled states, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday insisted that the country does not require a one-size fits all approach for people of different communities. Read more

Delhi Jal Board to set up 8 lakes around sewage plant in Rohini

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up a complex of eight lakes and green areas around sewage treatment plant in Rohini sector-25, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Read more

Odisha goes for 6-9 am teaching timing in schools amid record heat. Details here

As Odisha swelters under intense heatwave, the state announced on Saturday its decision to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools. The new teaching timings will be from 6 am to 9 am and will come into effect from Monday. Read more

After Pak PM faces unwelcoming slogans in Saudi, case filed against Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan along with his former cabinet colleagues was among 150 people booked by Punjab police in connection with the sloganeering against incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia, PTI reported. Read more

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares post, says she has started getting anxiety attacks: 'Feels like impending doom'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared a post speaking about her anxiety attacks. Taking to Instagram, she also said that talking to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and breathing has 'helped make it not come to an attack'. Read more

Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics

Whether busy with her packed work schedule or enjoying a vacation, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan always finds time to hit the yoga mat. The star works out with her fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani, and they often share snippets from the schedule. Read more

'We've been saying this from day 1. Better late than never': Legends react as Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy to Dhoni

As shocking was the decision at the start of the season, the news that broke from the Chennai Super Kings camp on Saturday evening seemed a rather expected one. Read more

Watch: Angelina Jolie stuns the World as she arrives in warzone Ukraine

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON