Morning brief: Akhilesh holds 'courtesy meet' with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son and all the latest news updates

UP polls: On fourth phase eve, Akhilesh Yadav's 'courtesy meet' with BJP MP Rita Joshi's son

On the eve of fourth phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, which is taking place today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday shared a photo with Mayank Joshi--the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi--who was denied a ticket by the ruling party to contest the ongoing assembly elections in the state. Read more

Shashi Tharoor, Singhvi's message to Imran Khan on wish of TV debate with PM Modi

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singh, Manish Tewari have strongly reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that he would like to have a television debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve differences. Read more

'It's your duty to fight injustice': India legend asks Saha to reveal journalist's identity after threat episode

Wriddhiman Saha's revelation about a journalist forcing him for an interview has been a hot topic of discussion lately. After being dropped from the Test team for the impending Sri Lanka series, the 37-year-old Saha took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Read more

Navya Nanda says mom asks her to look after guests, not her brother: 'It's always put on daughter of the house'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has spoken about how a family treats daughters differently from sons. Read more

Kareena Kapoor looks bewitching in cut-out top and colourful skirt for new shoot: Check out viral pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of making elegant sartorial choices. We've seen the star in a string of stunning ensembles, including printed kaftans, comfortable coordinated sets, roomy dresses, and trendy jeans and top combinations. Read more

Meme on how dog and cat parents behave makes Elon Musk laugh out loud. See tweet

If you are a regular user of social media, then you may have seen memes describing how dog and cat parents behave differently. Those are usually the posts that leave people chuckling. Read more

Nirmala Sitharaman slams China, says 'apps banned when found to be deleterious'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Chinese apps were banned because they were found being deleterious in one way or another. “We have banned apps earlier also, like in 2020. Watch here