Morning brief: Amid Hanuman Chalisa row, security outside Raj Thackeray's house, and all the latest news

Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques; security outside Raj Thackeray's house

The night after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was served notice by the Mumbai Police as a precautionary measure following Thackeray's open call to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers today, the security outside Thackeray's residence was heightened. Read more

SpiceJet snag again: Durgapur-bound flight returns to Chennai over engine issues

A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA, while operating as SG-331, developed some engine issues. Read more

End of free Twitter? Elon Musk hints he may charge commercial, govt users

Elon Musk has dropped a major hint of what Twitter will be like under him as he revealed his plans of making Twitter something like a paywall social media platform. Read more

Watch: Liam Livingstone's 117-metre six against GT leaves Shami, Mayank dumbstruck; Rashid Khan checks his bat

A couple of tight overs from Gujarat Titans and Shikhar Dhawan's struggle in the middle overs left the 2022 IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in balance. Watch here

Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

Actor Kangana Ranaut surprised the paparazzi as it spotted her arriving for Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash on Tuesday. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill is gorgeous in black suit as she poses with Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's Eid bash: See pics, videos

Many big names from Bollywood, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and more, were in attendance at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash last night. Read more

