Morning brief: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for UP polls today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP Polls: Amit Shah to woo Jat-dominated Baghpat voters today, release BJP manifesto

Union home minister and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah will hold a rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Sunday days ahead of the high voltage Assembly election in the state. The rally will cover Chhaprauli, Baraut and Baghpat assembly seats which will go to the polls in the first phase of election on February 10. He will also hold a public meeting in Amroha district. Read more…

Hijab row: Cong MLA dares govt to bar her from House as edu dept issues order

As the hijab controversy intensifies in Karnataka with the state government issuing a ban on clothes in schools that may “disturb harmony”, a Congress legislator has said Muslim women are ready for a change in the colour of the headscarf to match it with the uniform, but they cannot leave it out entirely. Read more…

Australia to allow foreign tourists by Feb-end after two-year lockout: Report

Australia may open its borders to foreign tourists by February end after a hiatus of almost two years due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, local media reports said. The Herald Sun reported Sunday that the government could announce it as soon as Monday following a meeting of the national security committee. Read more…

'Their efforts are beyond value': Ganguly hails victorious India U19 team; BCCI announces cash reward for every player

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended wishes to India Under-19 for their "magnificent" performance at the showpiece event as the board announced an INR 40 lakh cash reward for every player of the triumphant team. Read more…

Pam & Tommy review: Lily James and Sebastian Stan show on Pamela Anderson's sex tape is entertaining but exploitative

The first shot of Pam & Tommy makes you uneasy because it shows a recreation of an iconic TV moment, featuring two iconic people, or rather actors playing them. The scene is a retelling of talk show host Jay Leno asking Pamela Anderson about her 'tape' in an awkward exchange. And it's hard not to feel that it's a bit parody-ish. But thankfully Pam & Tommy overcomes it quickly. Read more…

What Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera wore for dreamy wedding: All pics from wedding album inside

Actor Karishma Tanna turned into a unique and gorgeous bride for marrying her fiance, Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of their close friends and family members. The ceremony took place at dusk at a resort that had the backdrop of the sea. So, if you were wondering about Karishma and Varun's trousseau details, we have found all the details. Read more…