Morning brief: Centre backs provision in succession law that prioritises husband’s kin, and all the latest news

Succession law: Govt backs provision that prioritises husband’s kin

The Union government has defended in the Supreme Court a provision in succession law that puts the husband’s family first in the line of inheritance, before the woman’s own parents, if she died without executing a will. Read more…

Putin's troops to invade Finland? Finns get battle ready amid NATO bid

Finnish volunteers take part in military training organised by the country's National Defence Training Association (MPK) at the Santahamina base in the capital, Helsinki. Sharing a border with Russia, MPK trainer Ossi Hietala says interest in the Nordic country’s voluntary training has seen a sharp rise since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Finland’s lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO. Watch video

Watch: Tim David smashes 3 huge sixes to stun Kane Williamson but bowler T Natarajan turns match in last ball

Match 65 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) was entirely a roller-coaster ride, filled with twists and turns throughout the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. If 194 looked a massive target for Mumbai Indians, the openers got the team off to a brilliant start before Umran Malik got Sunrisers Hyderabad back into the game. But Tim David had other plans as he threatened to steal the game and a shot at playoffs away from Sunrisers Hyderabad with his brilliant power-hitting. Read more…

Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut

Actors Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia are making their debut at the Cannes Film Festivalthis year and a glimpse at their fresh pictures from the Frech city is proof enough they are leaving no stone unturned to create an impression. Urvashi walked the red carpet in an elaborate white one-shoulder gown. Tamannah was a vision in black and white as she posed in the sun. Read more…

Deepika Padukone looks steamy in full Sabyasachi at Cannes 2022 jury photocall

The much-awaited 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on Tuesday and Bollywood hottie Deepika Padukone left fans and fashion police smitten as she served a sensational look in full Sabyasachi at Cannes 2022 jury photocall, after the grand dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez. Read more…