Morning brief: Chidambaram's take on India's gun laws after Texas school shooting, and all the latest news

Texas shooting: P Chidambaram says US laws 'too loose, India too needs review'

The latest horrific shooting incident in the United States has yet again led to calls for gun control and even US president Joe Biden has admitted that “these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world”. On Thursday, Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram also said that India needs to review laws linked to (the) possession of fire-arms. Read more…

Pakistan: Imran Khan's Azadi march reaches Islamabad, capital turns into battleground

The army was called in by the Shehbaz Sharif government in the early hours on Thursday to protect the Red Zone of Islamabad as former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan entered the capital with his Azadi march. Read more…

Watch: Rajat Patidar's towering six off Ravi Bishnoi draws priceless reaction from VVS Laxman

Rajat Patidar made the cricket world sit up and take notice of him with a record knock that placed Royal Challengers Bangalore one step away from a fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Patidar hit seven sixes and 12 fours in his explosive knock, at least one of which seemed to have caught the eye of National Cricket Academy (NCA) head coach and batting great VVS Laxman. Read more…

Deepika Padukone serves jaw-dropping look at Elvis premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Ranveer Singh calls her a 'queen'

Deepika Padukone has been surprising her fans with her fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival each day. She took her red carpet style a notch higher on Wednesday as she walked the red carpet in a bulky golden and black gown with massive sleeves. Read more…

Want to get leaner, fitter, stronger? Try these health tips from fitness experts

An old fitness adage says - "If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got" and when it comes to health, that is something we all strive to do and some of us are already working on it over years. Read more…