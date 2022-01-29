Morning brief from HT: Delhi Metro to resume as per routine weekend timetable from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Metro to get back to routine weekend schedule from today

The Metro trains in Delhi will run as per their routine weekend timetable from Saturday as the national capital has eased Covid-19 restrictions in view of an improvement in the number of infections, officials said. Read more

Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 4

The Gujarat government has extended the ongoing night curfew - imposed to check the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases - in the state's 27 cities till February 4. Read more

Confident of BJP's victory in BBMP election: Karnataka CM Bommai

Expressing confidence that the BJP would register a victory in the forthcoming civic body election in Bengaluru, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said, "the victory of BJP in BBMP election is as true as the sun rising in the east." Read more

China plans 'megaconstellation' of 13,000 satellites, claims report

China is embarking on a mission that has renewed concerns about spying. It plans to send upto 13,000 satellites in space - a ‘megaconstellation’ - that will encircle the Earth in the lower orbit, a report in the Daily Mail said. Read more

Anupam Mittal denies Sony funding Shark Tank contestants: ‘Amitabh Bachchan took half their money, Kapil took the rest’

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, who is seen as one of the ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India, denied speculation that they invest Sony Entertainment Television’s money in the businesses of the contestants instead of their own. Read more

'Knew we were on way after losing those 2 series': Shastri recalls how IND beat AUS to become 'best travelling team'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled being laughed at after his famous “best travelling team” remark back in 2018 following the England series loss, but feels that Team India did live up to it by turning the corner in Australia back in 2018/19 series. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill shines bright in sequin pink saree, Internet calls her a 'Bombshell': See viral pics here

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is taking over social media one stunning traditional look at a time. The star, who rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following, has been sharing breathtaking pictures of herself dressed in traditional attires fit for the modern Indian woman. Read more