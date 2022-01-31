Morning brief: EC to review ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Election Commission to review ban on physical rallies, roadshows

As the country battles with the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting physical rallies will continue in the five states headed for polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Read more…

Electric bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, 6 dead

At least six people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday. The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place. Read more…

'He's one of our brightest prospects': Bharat Arun hails India's 'encouraging move' to bring back star bowler for ODIs

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been left elated with the return of Kuldeep Yadav to the ODI squad for the impending home series against West Indies, which has also seen the maiden call-up for young IPL star Ravi Bishnoi. Arun called the decision as “encouraging” and hailed Kuldeep as one of the “brightest prospects” of the Indian team. Read more..

Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash becoming Bigg Boss 15 winner: ‘Silence in the studio said it all’

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal to take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, shared a message of support for him after Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. She called him the only ‘deserving winner’ of the show. Read more…

Ankita Lokhande dons gorgeous silk saree for pics with Vicky Jain's family and new video: Internet praises her glow

Since she married Vicky Jain, actor Ankita Lokhande has wowed netizens with her traditional fashion choices. From draping herself in silk sarees for enjoying festivities at home to chilling with Vicky Jain in a sharara suit set, Ankita wore it all. Now, her latest video in a pink silk saree has also wowed netizens and has them saying, "Look at that glow." Read more…