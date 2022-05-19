Morning brief: ED books Raj Kundra in alleged porn racket case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Now, ED books Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in alleged porn racket case

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with the alleged porn racket case, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters

Officers from Sri Lanka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have questioned four Members of Parliament (MPs), including two former ministers, over last week's violence against protesters at two protest sites in Colombo. Read more

Watch: 21 needed off 6, Stoinis to Rinku - 4, 6, 6, 2, W, W… a last over for the ages in LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Marcus Stoinis and Rinku Singh scripted a last over for the ages in the KKR vs LSG IPL match. The game had everything – a century from a world-class batter, a high-scoring total, a fightback that no one saw coming and a nail-biting finish. Read more

Pooja Hegde stuns in white, Tamannaah Bhatia in black but TV actor Helly Shah steals attention at Cannes Film Festival

Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Helly Shah walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. While Tamannaah chose black, Pooja went for black on the red carpet. Read more

'Yes, I killed....': Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine 'War Crime' trials

The first Russian soldier facing war crime trial in Ukraine has pleaded guilty in Kyiv District Court. In a stunning confession, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin admitted killing a 62-year-old civilian in northeast Ukraine in the first days of the Kremlin's offensive. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON