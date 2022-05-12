Morning brief: IMA urges health minister to reschedule NEET PG 2022, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Medical Association urges health minister to reschedule NEET PG 2022

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday requested Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for May 21. Read more…

Will Jack Dorsey head Twitter again? His response

Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday asserted that he has no plans to head the social media giant again - hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk successfully closes the takeover deal. This statement comes after a recent regulatory filing showed that Musk was in talks with Dorsey to contribute his shares to the proposed acquisition, news agency Reuters reported. Read more…

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. Read more…

Hayden disagrees with Shastri’s 'Virat Kohli needs a break' remark, questions 'does he say the same about Rohit Sharma'

Virat Kohli's form has troubled the premier India batter for a long time now. The talismanic cricketer, who once ruled the charts in almost every format, has been struggling to pile big totals and the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has made matters worse. Read more…

Kangana Ranaut says she is unable to get married because of ‘rumours’ spread about her that she ‘beats up boys’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she is unable to get married because people keep spreading rumours that she is combative and picks fights with people. In a recent interview, the actor half-jokingly said that such rumours have created a perception about her, which prevents her from finding a match. Her Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal turned matchmaker for her, listing her good qualities to potential suitors. Read more…

