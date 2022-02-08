Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP in UP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav welcomes West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as she arrives at Chowdhary Charan Singh International airport in Lucknow to campaign for the Samajwadi Party ahead of the UP assembly election 2022. 
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UP polls: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP, join virtual rally with Akhilesh

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Samajwadi Party on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Read more

'They didn't make same mistake they made in SA': Sehwag credits 2 Indian stars for showing 'great composure' in 1st ODI

One of the key area of concern that surfaced after India's forgettable 3-0 whitewash in South Africa was the lack of intent from the middle-order batters. Read more 

Why BJP & Congress are banking on Fauji votes in Uttarakhand contest?

In the run up to the assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now sparked off a fresh debate between the 'creators of the state' and 'those who conspired to block it'. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Ananya Panday says she relates to her Gehraiyaan character: 'I have felt betrayal, heartbreak'

Actor Ananya Panday makes no secret of the fact that her upcoming film Gehraiyaan is the most complex subject she has tackled. Read more  

Glowing Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump in pretty yellow top and beige pants: Check out sunkissed pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is pregnant with her and Gautam Kitchlu's first child, escaped to Dubai to enjoy a short getaway. Read more 

Mom’s bhangra moves win hearts. Video ends with a funny twist

The videos showcasing moms are often the cutest of all. Case in point, this video capturing a mom’s impromptu bhangra performance. Read more

Topics
mamata banerjee samajwadi party akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh up election
