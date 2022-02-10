Morning brief: Mercury expected to dip as fog envelopes parts of northwest India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fog envelopes parts of northwest India, mercury expected to dip

Dense to very dense fog enveloped parts of northwest India on Thursday morning as minimum temperatures were likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more…

PM Modi counters Rahul Gandhi on Nehru; Says Congress 'scared, seems unsettled'

While responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's statement that he did not need a certificate from the PM on his grandfather, PM Modi said, “I did not criticise anyone's father, grandfather, or mother, I opined on the remarks of a (former) prime minister. I compared the outlook of two prime ministers and the resultant difference in ground realities. Watch the video for more

'He was scoring so many runs and hitting big shots': Gavaskar names player who India 'miss greatly', identifies finisher

India may have secured a 2-0 lead over the West Indies and pocketed the ODI series, but chinks remain, most predominantly, their batting. The idea of Rishabh Pant opening the innings for India and Rahul batting at No. 4 did not thrill Gavaskar, who feels both should be used for different roles in the team. Read more…

Elon Musk says this particular Tesla decision ‘was idiotic’

He may have an unconventional business style and may be regarded by many as a bit of an eccentric but Elon Musk is also seen by many of his fans as a man who can do no wrong. But for even the world's wealthiest person, not every decision could possibly be a brilliant masterstroke and Musk himself admits that the decision to halt the production of Tesla Model X in 2020 ‘was idiotic.’ Read more…

Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic with Mila Kunis, recalls having conversation with her on flight

Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback picture with American actor Mila Kunis on her Instagram Stories from their short meeting on a flight few years ago. The Katti Batti actor said she was glad to have clicked a picture with her. Read more…

Nothing to see here. Just a video of Kubbra Sait working out in animal flow

Kubbra Sait loves her fitness routine. The actor is a fitness and a yoga enthusiast and the snippets of her gym diaries are proof that Kubbra is always up for everything fitness. The actor, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of the gym or her living room, working out in animal flow. Read more…

ESA posts incredible pics of crater on Mars that looks like a huge tree stump

European Space Agency (ESA) often takes to their official Instagram profile to share such posts that leave people mesmerised. Their recent post about a crater on Mars falls in the same category too. Through the post, netizens get a peek into the beautiful Red Planet. Read more…