Morning brief: Mild earthquake recorded in Rajasthan's Jaipur region, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Jaipur region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred near Jaipur on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The central government's nodal agency for monitoring earthquakes said that the epicentre of the seismic event was 92km northwest of Jaipur and at the depth of 5km. The earthquake occurred at 8.01am. Read more…

Hijab row: Now, Aligarh college bans entry of students in religious attire

A college in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district has banned students from donning any attire that could be attributed to religion amid a raging controversy in Karnataka over restrictions imposed on Muslim girls wearing the hijab (a headscarf) to educational institutions. Read more…

‘Surya tale andhera’: Akhilesh Yadav's swipe at BJP MP Tejasvi over Agra-Lucknow Expressway tweet

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for giving the credit of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Tejasvi Surya had shared a video of the Agra-Lucknow expressway, built under the Samajwadi Party’s rule, on Twitter and wrote: “Lucknow to Kannauj in Yogi Ji’s #ExpresswayPradesh”. Read more…

'Virat came to me. I couldn't control my tears': Tendulkar reveals Kohli's 'priceless' gift to him; 'I returned it'

The image of Virat Kohli lifting Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after India won the 2011 World Cup image. Kohli was playing his first World Cup for India and watching his idol finally win the prestigious tournament in his fifth and final attempt, like many, was a dream come true for the then-India youngster. Read more…

Bestseller review: An unintelligent thriller made like a mystery novel for pre-schoolers

If a thriller, a whodunit, tells you who the mastermind is in its first 30 minutes, it better be packing some serious drama in the rest of the show. Bestseller does not. Starring Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni, the Amazon Prime Video thriller is a loud, unintelligent show that insults its audience and does a bad job at telling what could have been an interesting story. Read more…

Gabriella Demetriades’ cardio ball workout with son Arik is our midweek fitness

Gabriella Demetriades keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us. The fashion designer and model, who is a painter as well, loves her fitness routine and is often spotted practising her routine in offbeat places such as by the ocean. Gabriella swears by high intensity workouts, yoga and Pilates and also speaks of the benefits of working out. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON