Morning brief: Min temperatures to rise in most parts of NW, Central India and all the latest news

Temperatures to rise across northwest, central India

A rise in minimum temperatures is expected by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest and central India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Read more

Covid-19: Centre to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine today

The Centre will start receiving its first supply of 300 million doses of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, from Tuesday, a report by the Business Standard said. Read more

Delhi’s air quality in ‘poor’ category amid partly overcast weather

Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Tuesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely in the city with the minimum temperature expected to be 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum 25 degrees Celsius. Read more

Indian-American ex-Amazon employee sentenced to 10 months' jail for fraud

A 28-year-old Indian-origin former employee of Amazon has been sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for his involvement in an international bribery scheme to steal confidential information and manipulate the Marketplace platform of the e-commerce giant. Read more

‘Rishabh can play up the order but…’: Coach chalks out batting slot where Team India can 'utilise Pant more precisely'

India tried three different opening combinations in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies, which saw star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant trying his hands in that slot. Read more

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wish each other Valentine's Day, their romantic notes take the cake: Read here

Valentine's Day celebrations are still going strong in some parts of the world as lovebirds celebrate the day of love. Internet's most favourite couple - Michelle Obama and Barack Obama - also marked the day by penning down loving notes appreciating each other on Valentine's Day and set the bar high for relationship goals. Read more

A Thursday actor Atul Kulkarni says crew feared pregnant Neha Dhupia may have to be rushed to hospital during shoot

Atul Kulkarni who will be seen as a police officer in Behaz Khambata's new film A Thursday, talks about working with Neha Dhupia on the film and says they often feared she may have to go to the hospital in-between the shots. Read more

Watch| ‘Family Raj’ in Goa elections; 5 power couples testing their electoral luck