Morning brief: Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate', says WHO official in Europe, and all the latest news

Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate', warns WHO health official in Europe: 10 pts

Monkeypox virus has sparked concerns in at least nine European nations - Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom - with cases having been reported from the United States, Canada and Australia too. Read more

CNG hiked by ₹2 in Delhi, other cities: Check latest prices

The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by ₹2 per kg by gas distribution Indraprastha Gas Limited on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Pentagon’s spokesperson John Kirby is moving to a White House position

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will move to the White House to take a senior communications role with a foreign policy focus. The decision to shift Kirby to the White House comes after the departure last week of Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre. Read more

'The shot Virat played against Rashid was just…': Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Kohli's return to form in IPL 2022

Nearly two months and 13 matches later, Virat Kohli finally played like… well, the Virat Kohli. The superstar India batter, who had been struggling for runs, played a vintage Kohli-esque knock, scoring a fine 73 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari brings Indian simplicity and tradition to Cannes Film Festival 2022 in ivory Sabyasachi saree: All pics

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is among the many Indian celebrities, including jury member Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, attending the Festival de Cannes. Read more

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are married: Bride and groom wear pastels, pose with Meet Bros' Manmeet. See inside pics

Singer Kanika Kapoor got married to businessman Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at a five-star hotel in London. Read more

