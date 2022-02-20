Morning brief: Peaceful polling underway in Punjab, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Peaceful polling underway in Punjab

After weeks of high-voltage poll campaigning, the Punjab assembly elections got underway to a peaceful start at 8am on Sunday with an estimated 2.14 crore voters set to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wife making secret phone calls defying husband's warning is matrimonial cruelty: Kerala high court

A wife making secret phone calls to another man at odd hours ignoring her husband's warning amounts to matrimonial cruelty, the Kerala high court ruled granting a decree of divorce to a couple, in a judgment, as reported by Livelaw. Read more…

Watch: Rajnath Singh's campaign speech in U.P. interrupted by job-seeking youth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public rally in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The minister's speech was interrupted by young protesters, who raised slogans & sought jobs. Protesters were heard saying 'Sena Bharti Chalu Karo' (commence recruitment in the Army). Watch the video here

'A name will emerge': Chetan Sharma names 3 star India players being groomed as potential leaders under Rohit Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While announcing India's squad for the forthcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma also made Rohit Sharma's appointment as the permanent Test captain official. At the same time, he also mentioned that although Rohit was a clear choice, the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant will be groomed as future captains under him. Read more…

Ankita Lokhande's pics in pink suit and crochet crop top has Internet calling her 'hottie': Check out here

Actor Ankita Lokhande is showing her fans how to style a formal suit in the chicest way possible, turning it into trendy partywear, and you should definitely take notes. Recently, she attended an event, and she slipped into a gorgeous blush pink suit and teamed it with a crocheted crop top to make it a party-appropriate look. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}