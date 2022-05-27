Morning brief: PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, today at 10am at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The prime minister will interact with Kisan Drone pilots and startups in the drone exhibition centre. Read more…

Ernst & Young evaluating worldwide audit business split in big shake-up: Reports

Accounting giant Ernst & Young is reportedly looking at a world-wide split of its audit and advisory business in one of the biggest shake-ups in nearly two decades. The decision comes amid regulatory scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest in the profession, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more…

Pak buckles under IMF pressures as Sharif govt hikes petroleum prices by ₹30

Cash strapped Pakistan increased the price of petroleum products by ₹30 per litre. After the increase, the price of one litre petrol will be at ₹179.85 and diesel at ₹174.15 in Pakistan. Similarly, the kerosene in Pakistan now costs ₹155.95 per litre and light diesel at ₹148.41. Pakistan finance minister Miftah Ismail made the announcement at a press conference last evening. Watch video

Shweta Tripathi Sharma: What we show in Paatal Lok, Delhi Crime, Escaype Live is actually sanitized reality

Shweta Tripathi Sharma was just 13 when she appeared in the Disney Channel sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. A few years later, with some short films and a number of advertisements added to her portfolio, Shweta made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Masaan. Read more…

'I bowled 2 wides. Dhoni came up and said 'Stop looking at me and bowl': CSK throwdown specialist narrates epic story

Chennai Super Kings throwdown specialist Kondappa Raj Palani has narrated his first meeting with the legendary MS Dhoni days after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni decided to retire on August 15, 2020, days before the start of the 13th edition of the IPL is the UAE. Read more…

Loved Priyanka Chopra's pale pink jumpsuit to cheer for Nick Jonas at his softball game? It costs ₹21k

New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in the city recently to attend the Jealous singer's softball game. The Matrix actor accompanied her husband and cheered for him at the match. Paparazzi clicked the star sharing some adorable candid moments with Nick. Read more…

‘Lover’s gift’: Gold ring from around 1860 has doors that reveal secret inscriptions

There are certain posts on the Internet that can almost instantly make you say wow. This post shared on Instagram about a gold ring from around 1860 is one such share. It may not just leave you stunned but also give you a glimpse into a page of history. Read more…