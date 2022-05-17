Morning brief: Rajnath Singh to launch two indigenous Navy warships today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh to launch two indigenous Indian Navy warships today in Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding teeth to India’s already formidable maritime arsenal, two indigenous frontline warships built by the Indian Navy will be launched today at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai in the presence of Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. Read more…

Elon Musk gives strong hint to buy Twitter for lower price amid bot row: Report

A lower price for Twitter Inc. may not be “out of the question”, Elon Musk reportedly said at a conference on Monday amid public sparring with Parag Agrawal, the CEO of the social media giant, over spam accounts. The 50-year-old billionaire had last week put his $44 billion deal on hold over spam users, triggering uncertainty yet again for one of the most-closely watched takeovers of the tech world. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'He is keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya quiet': Pathan impressed with IPL youngster, calls him 'special'

The emergence of young Indian fast bowlers has been one of the noted features of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Debutants like Kuldeep Sen, Mohsin Khan, and Mukesh Choudhary have turned heads this season while the fiery Umran Malik has shown that he can emerge as one of the fastest bowlers in the world in the future. Read more…

Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan; poses with fans for pics at airport. Watch

After Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan, Aishwarya Rai has also left for the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan giving her company. Aishwarya is a regular on the Cannes red carpet. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival jury dinner in sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots: Pics, videos

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived in Cannes yesterday to attend one of the most prestigious film festivals - the Cannes Film Festival - which kickstarts today as one of its jury members. The Gehraiyaan actor even shared a vlog video with her fans after landing in the French Riviera town and delighted her followers with some snippets. Read more…