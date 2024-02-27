Morning brief: S Jaishankar's comments on Khalistanis, Indian recruit from Russia recounts horror upon return & more

India expects foreign authorities to act against Khalistani activists involved in activities such as violent protests or acts of arson targeting Indian missions, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Acts by Khalistani activists such as throwing smoke bombs at an embassy or consulates and “advocating violence and separatism against a friendly state” cannot be condoned under freedom of speech, Jaishankar said. In recent months, India has urged the governments of Australia, Canada, the UK and the US to take action against Khalistani supporters who have been involved in violent protests or arson targeting Indian missions. Dig Deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tahir Mohammed, 24, recalls how a phone call from his friend Hemil Mangukiya, a fellow Gujarati, asking him not to follow the latter to the frontline and instead return to India from the Russian army’s training camp in Moscow, saved his life. Mangukiya was killed in a drone attack in Ukrainian territory last week while fighting alongside Russian troops, his family has confirmed. On Monday evening, Hemil’s family and friends organised a prayer meeting in Surat in his memory. Dig Deeper

India News

PM Modi's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra on February 27-28: Full schedule. Dig Deeper

Kashmiri journalist Yana Mir vs Delhi Customs at airport: ‘…needlessly offended’. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan Lawmakers to Meet February 29 to Elect New PM. Dig Deeper

What would a new Palestinian government in the West Bank mean for the war in Gaza? Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced the birth of their son Akaay. Now, a photo has emerged on a social media platform showing Virat Kohli having lunch with their daughter Vamika. The caption of the photo, shared on Reddit, read, "Virat spotted in London with Vamika." In the picture, clicked from behind, Virat and Vamika were seated at a table as they had their meal. Both of them wore black and white outfits. Reacting to the picture, a fan said, "I know we can only see her back, but she looks so adorable. Love her hair." A person wrote, "VK seems like a very invested father & husband, which is so cool." Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Anil Kumble wants England, its captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum to take a hard look in the mirror when it comes to 'Bazball' after India beat them by 5 wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to clinch the five-match series 3-1 with a match to spare. Team India on Monday crushed the aura of invincibility surrounding England ever since McCullum took over. They took their unbeaten streak to 17 series at home and dealt the former New Zealand captain his first series defeat as coach. Rohit Sharma and his unit have, in the process, proved why they are the toughest opponent to beat at home. Dig Deeper