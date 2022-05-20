Morning brief: Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque survey case today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC to hear Gyanvapi case today, restrains local court

The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Varanasi civil court from hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey case for the time being, as it deferred its own hearing of a case on the legality of the survey to Friday on a request made by the lawyer for Hindu petitioners. Read more…

Watch: Actor Madhavan on PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes, ‘Everybody said this is disaster’

Actor R Madhavan on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was speaking about his directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' at the Cannes. Union minister Anurag Thakur who has also joined this year's Cannes shared the video of Madhavan explaining how PM Modi's vision of digital economy was thought to be a disaster by economists but it was not. Read more…

IPL takes note of Matthew Wade throwing helmet and smashing bat in dressing room, match referee passes verdict

IPL took note of Matthew Wade's outburst after being dismissed in an Indian Premier League 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and reprimanded Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter. Read more…

Divya Dutta says 'the biggest director' called her after seeing Dhaakad poster: 'Is that you? Oh my god!'

Billed as one of the biggest female-led action films, filmmaker Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad releases on Friday. While Kangana takes the spotlight as agent Agni, it's actor Divya Dutta who has earned praise for her villainous character, Rohini. Read more…

Deepika Padukone drops new pics of Cannes Day 3 look in Louis Vuitton gown, shows how to slay 'red' on the red carpet

Actor Deepika Padukone has been slaying the red carpet fashion at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, and each look has left the internet equally excited. While the last red carpet look showed the Gehraiyaan actor embracing Indian fashion elements by draping herself in a striped Sabyasachi saree and accessories, for the new look, she donned a custom creation by Louis Vuitton. Read more…