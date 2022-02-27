Morning brief: Ukraine company removing road signs to confuse Russian troops, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine company removing road signs to confuse Russian troops

In a bid to delay the Russian onslaught, a Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs to confuse the invading troops. The government company, Ukravtodor, said in a Facebook update that the enemy has poor communications and cannot navigate the terrain. Read more…

Watch | Minister's spirited message inside plane: "Every Indian from Ukraine..."

A special Air India flight - that brought back 250 Indians after they were able to leave the war-hit Ukraine - reached Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. Shortly after the flight arrived at the India Gandhi International Airport at 2:45 am, a warm welcome awaited the passengers as Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave them roses. Read more…

'He showed how well he could play': Rohit Sharma impressed with 'talented' Indian star after 2nd T20 heroics

Team India registered an emphatic 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamsala to seal a series win on Saturday. Chasing a 184-run target, Shreyas Iyer (74*) produced yet another magnificent performance while Sanju Samson (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) made significant contributions as the side reached the target with 17 balls to spare. Read more…

Shantanu Maheshwari interview: On Gangubai Kathiawadi, meeting Alia Bhatt on Jhalak and more

Shantanu Maheshwari has been gaining a lot of attention for starring opposite Alia Bhatt in one of the biggest releases of this year so far, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shantanu is a well-trained dancer and choreographer but has no regrets about not getting to dance in the film as he is glad Bhansali believed in his acting skills more than his dance expertise. However, the release of the film hasn't made a difference in his status at home. Read more…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ₹1 lakh hand-painted saree lays wedding fashion cues, brides-to-be take notes: All pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award recently, and for the occasion, the star draped herself in a beauteous hand-painted Kalamkari saree. The Shakuntalam actor took to Instagram to share photos of herself holding the award and showcasing the gorgeous six yards. Read more…