Morning brief: Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, thwarted crossing of river

The Ukrainian Air Force has claimed it targeted and destroyed as many as 11 Russian aerial assets, in the process, also preventing Moscow’s troops from crossing a river, which, if true, would mean that Russian forces have, for a second time, failed to cross a river in Ukraine. Read more…

A lowdown on mega Congress conclave - ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra among highlights

A taskforce to drive internal reforms was announced by Sonia Gandhi on Sunday as the Congress held the last day of its 3-day Chintan Shivir with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the highlights of the brainstorming session was the announcement of a nationwide ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo’ yatra by the party in October. Read more…

US witnesses 2 shootings in 48 hours, concerns over gun violence again: 5 points

The United States witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, one of which was confirmed as racially motivated. In the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the gunman, identified as a white 18-year-old man, killed 10 and wounded three, most of them Black. Read more…

'Can destroy…': Kremlin's chilling warning as Nordic nations confirm NATO bid

In a big move, Sweden has officially announced that it will submit its application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The decision comes just a day after Finland made the NATO plan declaration. Fuming Russia has issued a nuclear attack warning to UK & Finland, saying that it can destroy the two nations in seconds. However, the Nordic nations remain undeterred by Putin's nuke threat. Watch video

‘He never played for money or fame, they were irrelevant to him’: Brett Lee on Andrew Symonds

Tributes continued to pour in for former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Sunday. Symonds' teammate and former Australia pacer Brett Lee shared a moving tribute for the all-rounder. Lee, who played 171 international matches - 24 Tests, 135 ODIs, and 12 T20Is - with Symonds between 2000 and 2009, said the former lanky cricketer never played for money or fame. Read more…

Loved Alia Bhatt's printed mini dress for celebrating one month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor? It costs ₹11k

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their first month wedding anniversary on the weekend by going on a late-night date in Mumbai. The couple visited Karan Johar's swanky new restaurant to spend some time together over dinner. Pictures and videos of the couple arriving at the eatery instantly went viral, and fans loved Alia's minimal and elegant get-up for the night out. Read more…

