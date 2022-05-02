Morning brief: UP gangster's daughter found dead during raid, assault by cop alleged and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer. Read More

Number Theory: Why a minor deviation in April’s heat felt far hotter

India’s average maximum temperature for April was 35.83 degrees Celsius, 0.86 degrees higher than the 1981-2010 average, considered the normal, according to the gridded dataset of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read More

Modi-Marcon meet will take India-France relations to next level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dinner meeting with his friend French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday is expected to record positive movement in India-France strategic ties, encompassing defence cooperation, maritime partnership, and the Indo-Pacific. Read More

IPL 2022: Steyn wins hearts with special request for MS Dhoni; picture of 'two legends' goes viral after SRH-CSK game

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put on this season's best stand of 182 runs to set up a comfortable win for IPL holders Chennai Super Kings who had MS Dhoni back as captain on Sunday. Read More

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan raise the heat with smoking hot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion looks: Check out pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have been bringing their best fashion game forward during the promotions of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Read More

Dharmendra shares the lesson he has learnt after being discharged from hospital: 'Now I'll be very careful'

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week for a muscle pull and was discharged on Sunday. After returning home, the 86-year-old actor shared a video to talk about the lesson he had learnt after being discharged. Read MOre

Watch | CIA Director appoints Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani as Agency's first CTO

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON