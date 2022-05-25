Morning brief: US 'gun lobby' criticised after deadliest school shooting in a decade, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Texas school shooting | Biden, Obama hit out at 'gun lobby': ‘our country is paralyzed’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 19 children were killed Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school in the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. US President Joe Biden addressed the nation hours after the massacre where he called for new gun restrictions. Read more…

Imran Khan demands dismissal of US diplomat over ‘bad manners’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for the sacking of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia, Donald Lu for his "sheer arrogance and bad manners". Read more…

Many counted David Miller out. I told him ‘let’s respect the game': Hardik Pandya after GT beat RR to reach IPL final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

David Miller smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the last over when 16 runs were needed to take Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 final. Miller hit Prasidh Krishna for three towering sixes as GT beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Read more…

Deepika Padukone struggled to walk in her orange gown during latest Cannes Film Festival outing. See pics

Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival this season and has mostly kept her public appearances easy and comfortable. However, the actor's red carpet appearance on Tuesday turned out to be quite a struggle. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parents turn kid’s drawing into custom stuffed toy. His reaction is priceless

A video of a kid’s reaction to getting a stuffed toy based on one of his drawing is spreading joy on Reddit. The adorable video captures how the kid’s surprise turns into happiness once he realises that the gift he is holding is based on his imagination. The video is now making people smile and may leave you with a happy feeling too. Read more…