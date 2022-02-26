Morning brief: US says Kyiv falling to Russia a 'real possibility', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US says Kyiv falling to Russia a 'real possibility'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Russian troops advanced in Ukraine, the White House on Friday acknowledged that Kyiv falling to Russia is a "real possibility." "Even as we see resistance on the ground, Russia’s military continues to advance toward Kyiv," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday. Read more…

NCP’s Nawab Malik admitted to hospital days after arrest

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two days ago, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday after he complained of stomach pain, an official said. Read more…

Rohit Sharma one win away from scripting magnificent T20I world record; stands on verge of surpassing Kohli to huge feat

Team India has been on a winning spree since their disappointing exit at the T20 World Cup 2021. They won two T20I series in a row following the tournament, both at home, under their new leader Rohit Sharma, and now stands on the verge of winning another when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match contest in Dharamsala. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt film opens at ₹10 cr, actor visits theatre to see response

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, released in theatres across India on Friday. The film is expected to have collected around ₹9.50-10 crore nett at the domestic box office. In order to witness the response to the film, Alia even visited the Galaxy cinema in Khar late Friday and was seen being mobbed by fans as she greeted them from her car with her Gangubai-style namaste. Read more…

How to reduce damage caused by long sitting hours? Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates

The covid pandemic has changed the way we live, work and exercise. The virus made us bring our offices to our homes and since then the new normal of the work from home culture has settled in our lives. We have been used to cutting down commutes, sitting in one place and not making our bodies move enough for it to have a stretch or a work out. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}