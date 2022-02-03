Morning brief: US says ‘won’t endorse' Rahul Gandhi's ‘China-Pakistan are closer' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan are closer' remarks, US says 'won't endorse'

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that China and Pakistan are closer because of the policies of the BJP government, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said he “won’t endorse” those remarks. Read more

UP polls 2022: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to file nomination today

Maurya, who is from the state's ruling BJP, will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the assembly constituency of Sirathu in the Kaushambi district. Read more

Yash Dhull 110, Shaik Rasheed 94 help India steamroll Australia to reach fourth straight Under-19 World Cup final

Dhull led from the front with a blazing 110, supported brilliantly by his deputy Shaikh Rasheed (94) as together, they stitched a 204-run partnership which helped India recover from 37/2 to eventually post 290/5. Read more

Karan Kundrra explains his controversial post-Bigg Boss tweet: 'It was quite disappointing...'

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra talks about how he fell for Tejasswi Prakash, elaborates on his tweet about being disappointed and co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal. Read more

Sussanne Khan shares her fitness routine. Hrithik Roshan cheers for her

A day back, Sussanne gave us a glimpse of what her shoulder day looks like and it is giving us major goals on how to work out the part of the body which was meant to carry it all – like Sussanne said. Read more

On China-Pakistan ties, EAM S. Jaishankar gives history lesson to Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar slammed Rahul Gandhi over the latter's 'no Republic Day guest' remark. In Lok Sabha, the Cong leader criticised the foreign policy, alleging 'India is completely isolated and surrounded'. Watch

