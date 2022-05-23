Morning brief: Wind speed between 60-90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain, warns IMD, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Read more

‘Waah...’: PM Modi impressed as Japanese kid speaks in Hindi in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome on his arrival at a hotel in Japanese capital Tokyo. Among those waiting to greet the prime minister were Japanese kids, some of whom were standing with posters depicting the tricolour. Read more

Haryana CIA gets three-day custody of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist

Parminder Singh, a suspected Khalistani terrorist, has been taken on remand by the crime investigation agency (CIA) for interrogation in the recovery of two SUVs with fake registration certificates. Read more

Oxfam tells Davos: Time to tax growing billionaire club

The Covid pandemic has created a new billionaire every 30 hours and now one million people could fall into extreme poverty at the same pace, Oxfam said Monday as the Davos summit returns. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan 'returned home to very bad news', mourns death of man who stitched his first suit

Abhishek Bachchan has penned a long note, mourning the demise of famous suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala. The actor mentioned how he made Amitabh Bachchan's costumes and suits which he stitched with a lot of love and blessings. Read more

'There were major chances that I wouldn’t have got any games': Pujara recalls going unsold in IPL 2022 auction

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday received a callback for the 17-member India Test squad for the one-off Test in Birmingham, beginning July 1. Read more

Hina Khan glams up the French Riviera at Cannes Film Festival in a shirtless black powersuit: All pics here

Hina Khan has been winning the fashion game at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022, and her fans cannot help but swoon. The actor recently jetted off to attend one of the most prestigious film festivals and even walked the red carpet dressed in a princess-esque voluminous gown. Read more

'Bid to incite': China fumes at QUAD in Japan; Beijing says ‘it’s bound to fail'

China's foreign minister Wang Yi said U.S diplomatic strategy in Asia was doomed to fail. This as President Joe Biden underlined Washington's commitment to the region during a visit to South Korea and Japan. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON