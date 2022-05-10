Morning brief: Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korea President, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol begins work from bunker at midnight, sworn in as Prez hours later

South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol began his five-year term at midnight with his first first briefing as commander-in-chief from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Yoon started his work from an underground bunker set up at his new presidential office amid high tension in the Korean peninsula. Read more…

Severe cyclonic storm Asani now 500km off Odisha's coast, heavy rain in states

Severe cyclonic storm Asani was about 590km southwest of Puri and about 510km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, the Met department said on Tuesday. Read more…

Russian envoy attacked with red paint in Polish capital Warsaw at 'Victory Day'

Protesters angry with Putin's Ukraine invasion threw red paint at the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev and stopped him from paying tribute to soldiers who died during World War II in Warsaw. Watch to know more

'He's an asset. I'm looking forward to watching him more in coming days': Akhtar hails SRH pacer as 'exciting talent'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have had a topsy turvy journey so far in the 15th edition of the tournament. They lost their first two before scripting a stunning comeback by winning five games in a row to move to the top of the table. Read more…

Suniel Shetty tells fan to 'fix his eyes' after they tag him as 'gutka king' instead of Ajay Devgn after seeing an ad

Suniel Shetty was wrongly called out by a person on Monday over an advertisement for a tobacco brand. They had wrongly tagged the actor instead of Ajay Devgn while slamming Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar for promoting a tobacco brand. Read more…

Alia Bhatt's white caped suit for Doha event reminds internet of Deepika Padukone's similar look: Who wore it better

Actor Alia Bhatt inaugurated the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Doha, Qatar, and took to Instagram to share snippets from her time there. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star and her stylist shared photos from the event, including her white look in a caped suit. Read more…

Men doodle on a piece of paper using world’s largest ball point pen weighing over 37 kgs. Watch

Pens are used by most people almost regularly. Besides having different shapes, they also come in various sizes. However, have you ever wondered how big a pen – or in this case, specifically a ball point pen - should be to be called the largest in the world? Even if you have never wondered, now you have the answer. Turns out, the world’s largest ball point pen is over 5 feet long and weighs more than 37 kgs. Read more…

