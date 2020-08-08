e-paper
Home / India News / MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
File photo of Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, Kailash Choudhary.
Minister of State for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Saturday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get tested and isolate themselves.

“As part of a health checkup after exhibiting some symptoms, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Those who came in contact with in the past few day are kindly requested to go into self isolatation and get themselves tested. Thank you to all my well-wishers,” Choudhary tweeted.

He said that he had trouble breathing and has a low fever and is admitted to a hospital.

“I have a little fever and am having trouble breathing. I am under observation of doctors at a hospital. I urge you all not to worry. You can call me if there is anything of importance,” Choudhary said in a following tweet.

Responding to the series of tweets, BJP MP from Bihar’s Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh wished for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan.

