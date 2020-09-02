Mosque will bridge divide, says architect

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:22 IST

A mosque coming up outside Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town will be designed in the Indo-Islamic style and aim to bridge communal differences, said the project’s main architect whose name was announced on Tuesday.



SM Akhtar, a Lucknow architect-cum-town planner and founder dean, faculty of architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, will design the complex being built on five acres of land in Dhannipur village — in compliance with the Supreme Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit last year.

“We have appointed professor SM Akhtar as consultant architect and hence he will design the entire masjid complex” said Athar Hussian, spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust overseeing the construction of the complex.

Other than the mosque, Akhtar will also design public utility establishments, including a hospital, an Indo-Islamic Research Centre, community kitchen and a museum. Akhtar said the mosque will come up on around 15,000 square feet land and have an amalgamation of Indo-Islamic architecture.

“Through this project we have immense opportunities to reunite communities. The Masjid will just be a part of the complex. We can come up with holistic ideas to achieve three values ie human values, Indianness and Islamic,” he said. “We do not want it to become a complex for just one community,” he said.