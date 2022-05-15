Mother of cow slaughter suspect Abdul Rehman killed during raid in U.P.’s Siddharthnagar

A 50-year-old woman died after sustaining a bullet injury during a police raid in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district, senior police officers said on Sunday, adding that a case of murder has been registered against unnamed policemen.

The incident took place around 10.30pm on Saturday when the local police along with a special operations group went to the Islamnagar village in the district to arrest the woman’s son Abdul Rehman, a suspect in a cow slaughter case, said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The suspect’s mother, Roshni, woke up and started opposing the arrest of her son. Soon, other villagers also woke up and attacked the police party,” the senior officer said. “They also opened fire, forcing the police to resort to retaliatory firing.”

While the woman’s family alleged that she was killed in police firing, the senior officer added: “It is yet to be established how the woman died.”

A first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against some unknown policemen at the Sadar police station in the district based on claims made by villagers, said Siddarthnagar deputy superintendent of police Pradeep Kumar Yadav.

The woman’s relatives in their police complaint have alleged that police personnel first threatened to shoot Roshni when she tried to rescue her son and later opened fire.

A cross FIR under IPC sections 146 (rioting) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) has also been registered against about 20 villagers, said Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, Siddarthnagar police spokesperson.

“Investigation is underway to establish if the woman died in police firing or by bullets fired by the villagers,” he added.

Abdul Rehman’s brother Atiq-ur Rahman and Farooq said they were not aware of the crime for which the police had come to arrest their brother. They told local media in the district that the family came to the village from Mumbai only on Saturday for their sister’s wedding.

Heavy security has been deployed in the village to check against any untoward incident, a senior officer said.

Dr Shailendra Kumar, posted at the district hospital, said the woman’s relatives brought her to the hospital around 11.25pm, but she died during treatment. A postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday to ascertain the exact cause of the death, Dr Kumar said, adding the report is awaited.