Bareilly , An FIR has been registered against a mother-son duo for allegedly creating a fake firm and, in collusion with a State Bank of India loan officer and her husband, fraudulently availing a loan of ₹2.25 crore from the bank, according to the police. Mother-son duo, bank official among four booked for ₹ 2.25 crore loan fraud

Following an internal investigation, Julie Singh, chief manager of SBI Branch, Bypass Road, Baheri, filed a complaint.

Afsana , her son Aman Hussain, SBI loan officer Sakshi Singh and her husband Shivam Agrawal were named as accused in the complaint.

According to Baheri SHO Sanjay Singh Tomar, the FIR was registered on Friday and the police have initiated legal proceedings and started an investigation.

The complainant stated that Afsana and Aman Hussain, residents near Madina Masjid in Bareilly, approached the SBI Baheri branch under the name Electronic Plaza, falsely claiming to have secured a dealership with a reputed company, Value Plus, to trade in electronic goods.

With the alleged help of Sakshi Singh and Shivam Agrawal, they managed to get a loan of ₹2.25 crore approved on March 29, 2024 without providing any collateral or guarantor, she added.

The investigation revealed that a significant portion of the sanctioned amount, ₹1.26 crore, was transferred to the account of Vishal Communication, a firm operated by Shivam Agrawal, at Baroda UP Gramin Bank, New Model Colony, Bareilly, on April 3, 2024 and over a crore was transferred to the same account on October 15, 2024.

Upon verification, Value Plus informed the bank via email that they had not granted any dealership or agency to Electronic Plaza in Bareilly.

The bank also discovered that the firm's documents were forged and that both Afsana and Aman Hussain were employees of Vishal Communication.

Following a detailed internal audit and inquiry, the bank concluded that the accused had jointly committed fraud by creating false documents and misleading the bank. The complaint was lodged after verifying all available evidence, SHO Tomar said.

Further investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken against all those involved, the officer added.

