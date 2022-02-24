‘Motivating story’: SC clears the decks for release of Gangubai Kathiawadi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave its nod for the screening of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi after dismissing a petition filed by a person claiming to be an adopted son of the protagonist in the feature film.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer movie, produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will hit the screens on Friday.

Anxious moments preceded the announcement by the court as the plea filed by Babuji Rawji Shah was argued at length for two days by a group of senior lawyers representing Bhansali Productions, Alia Bhatt and the authors of a book titled ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ released in 2011, on which the movie is based.

Shah objected to the portrayal of his mother as a prostitute and a lady don, as depicted in the book.

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari dismissed his plea and said that a reasoned order will follow later. The court found that the petitioner failed to establish any prima facie case of being the adopted son of Gangubai. Furthermore, it observed that the petition failed to show an intention to defame the protagonist when the film claimed to glorify her life.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, CA Sundaram and Siddharth Dave appearing on the side of respondents told the court that for seeking a stay of the movie, the petitioner ought to show that he was the adopted son and how the movie intends to defame the person shown in the film.

They further said that a person’s right to reputation is lost with the death of that person and Gangubai died 42 years ago. Rohatgi cited Section 306 of the Succession Act to illustrate this point and argued that the petitioner had instituted a suit in this regard before the trial court, which was dismissed in February last year.

Sundaram took the top court through similar cases in the past where the SC refused to stall the release of the movie Bandit Queen that showed the life of ‘bandit queen’ Phoolan Devi.

He said that the lives of public figures are to be commented upon, citing the various movies and literary works on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. He also cited the example of MS Subbalakshmi, a renowned singer decorated with Bharat Ratna, to make his point.

“If one is to make a movie on the life of MS Subbalakshmi, will they not show that she once was a devadasi? In this movie too, we are not showing her (Gangubai) as a victim, but it is a motivating story of a dignified woman who rose from that level and achieved so much. There is a statue in her name. Our movie glorifies her for what she did.”

The filmmakers argued that the petitioner made no efforts to get the plea heard even as the petition was filed in the apex court in September last year. By seeking a stay on the eve of the film’s release, Rohatgi said the court has to be mindful of the legal rights worth crores that have been created by the sale of media rights, distribution rights, publicity, including the sale of movie tickets across 4,000 theatres worldwide.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Arun Kumar Sinha, had approached the top court appealing against a decision by the Bombay high court on July 30 which refused to pass an interim order to stay the release of the movie. He had approached the high court against the dismissal of his suit.

With the appeal still pending before the high court, Shah had approached the top court to claim interim directions to put the movie release on hold, claiming that his mother was a social activist and showing her in bad light would cause ignominy for his family.

The petitioner produced a ration card in support of his claim to be her son. When the SC bench asked whether there was any legal deed of adoption or a school leaving certificate to establish his claim as a son, he failed to produce any proof.

“If you are seeking an injunction, you have to make out a prima facie case. To prove it at a later stage is a different thing,” the bench concluded.