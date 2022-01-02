Moustache, friendly demeanour, duty-bound: Cop who became Bengaluru Traffic Police mascot

The big moustache stands out, so does his smile. Bengaluru Traffic Police’s mascot – Meese Thimmaiah – can bring a smile to anyone’s face. The new mascot was an instant hit with the people. This mascot based on a real-life traffic policeman, who died saving a woman and her child, had a fan following of his own in the 1990s way before the social media era.

Head constable Marichikaiah Thimmaiah who was posted near the General Post Office (GPO) Junction, a stone’s throw away from Vidhan Soudha,had become a landmark for the junction.

Hailing from Koratagere taluk in Tumakuru district, Thimmaiah joined Bengaluru police in 1977. A year later he got married to Lakshmama, who still remembers her husband’s fondness for big moustaches. “He started growing a moustache in 1985 and maintained it till his last day. He loved it when people called him Meese Thimmaiah (moustache Thimmaiah). Every morning, he would oil his moustache before getting to work,” remembered Lakshmama.

Owing to the popularity of his moustache, the department made an exception to give him an annual allowance of ₹500 for grooming.

“Thimmaiah remembered all the officers who served with him. He was popular among children and elders alike,” said R Hitendra, who previously served as the additional commissioner of police, traffic.

“Whenever a school bus used to pass by the GPO junction, we would hear children cheering for him,” said retired sub-inspector Lakshman Gowda, who served with Thimmaiah.

Despite mandatory routine transfers, Thimmaiah’s area was not changed due to his popularity, and unfortunately the same junction claimed his life. On April 26, 1995, a mini-truck violated the traffic regulations ignoring his signals. In an attempt to save a woman and her child who were crossing the road then, Thimmaiah jumped in. Even though he managed to rescue the child and her mother, he was killed in the accident.

The memories of that day are still fresh in his wife’s mind. “As usual, he was in front of the mirror grooming his beard. He dropped the children to school and hours later I heard about his death,” she said.

He was the family’s sole earning member when he passed away in August 1995, leaving behind his wife and three children. Thimmaiah had an immaculate record till his death and was awarded for his services posthumously with a gold medal by the state government.

The GPO circle which he managed with great distinction was renamed in his honour as Police Thimmaiah Circle. “We could think of no one else but Thimmaiah when we wanted a mascot for Bengaluru,” said Hitendra.

