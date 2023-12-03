MP 2023 Live: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari assembly constituencies.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Sanjeev Gupta)

Counting to begin for Gwalior area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Gwalior Rural Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabha INC Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar INC Gwalior East Munnalal Goyal INC Gwalior South Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor BJP Bhitarwar Lakhan Singh Yadav INC Dabra (SC) Imarti Devi INC Karera (SC) Jasmant Jatave Chitree INC Pohari Suresh Dhakad [rathkheda] INC

