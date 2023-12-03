MP 2023 Live: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari updates
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for the Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Gwalior area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|Gwalior Rural
|Counting to Begin
|Gwalior
|Counting to Begin
|Gwalior East
|Counting to Begin
|Gwalior South
|Counting to Begin
|Bhitarwar
|Counting to Begin
|Dabra (SC)
|Counting to Begin
|Karera (SC)
|Counting to Begin
|Pohari
|Counting to Begin
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Gwalior Rural
|Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabha
|INC
|Gwalior
|Pradhuman Singh Tomar
|INC
|Gwalior East
|Munnalal Goyal
|INC
|Gwalior South
|Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor
|BJP
|Bhitarwar
|Lakhan Singh Yadav
|INC
|Dabra (SC)
|Imarti Devi
|INC
|Karera (SC)
|Jasmant Jatave Chitree
|INC
|Pohari
|Suresh Dhakad [rathkheda]
|INC
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 01, 2023 10:46 PM IST
MP poll results for Gwalior constituency: Counting to begin at 8am