close_game
close_game
News / India News / MP 2023 Live: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari updates
Live

MP 2023 Live: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC), Pohari updates

Dec 03, 2023 06:55 AM IST
OPEN APP

LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for the Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra (SC), Karera (SC) and Pohari assembly constituencies.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Sanjeev Gupta)

Counting to begin for Gwalior area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
Gwalior RuralCounting to Begin
GwaliorCounting to Begin
Gwalior EastCounting to Begin
Gwalior SouthCounting to Begin
BhitarwarCounting to Begin
Dabra (SC)Counting to Begin
Karera (SC)Counting to Begin
PohariCounting to Begin

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Gwalior RuralBhuriya Shivabhai AmrabhaINC
GwaliorPradhuman Singh TomarINC
Gwalior EastMunnalal GoyalINC
Gwalior SouthDilipkumar Viraji ThakorBJP
BhitarwarLakhan Singh YadavINC
Dabra (SC)Imarti DeviINC
Karera (SC)Jasmant Jatave ChitreeINC
PohariSuresh Dhakad [rathkheda]INC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 10:46 PM IST

    MP poll results for Gwalior constituency: Counting to begin at 8am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh election assembly election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out