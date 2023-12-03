MP 2023 results Live: Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna assembly updates
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna seats vote counting updates
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Chhindwara area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|Junnardeo (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|Amarwara (ST)
|Counting to Begin
|Chourai
|Counting to Begin
|Sausar
|Counting to Begin
|Chhindwara
|Counting to Begin
|Parasia
|Counting to Begin
|Pandhurna
|Counting to Begin
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Junnardeo (ST)
|Sunil Uikey
|INC
|Amarwara (ST)
|Dindor Kuberbhai Mansukhb
|BJP
|Chourai
|Choudhary Sujeet Mer Singh
|INC
|Sausar
|Vijay Revnath Chore
|INC
|Chhindwara
|Deepak Saxena
|INC
|Parasia
|Sohanlal Balmik
|INC
|Pandhurna
|Jaydrathsinhji Parmar
|BJP
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:21 PM
