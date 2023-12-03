close_game
MP 2023 results Live: Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna assembly updates
Live

MP 2023 results Live: Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna assembly updates

Dec 03, 2023 06:50 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna seats vote counting updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Junnardeo (ST), Amarwara (ST), Chourai, Sausar, Chhindwara, Parasia, and Pandhurna assembly constituencies.

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Counting to begin for Chhindwara area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
Junnardeo (ST)Counting to Begin
Amarwara (ST)Counting to Begin
ChouraiCounting to Begin
SausarCounting to Begin
ChhindwaraCounting to Begin
ParasiaCounting to Begin
PandhurnaCounting to Begin

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Junnardeo (ST)Sunil UikeyINC
Amarwara (ST)Dindor Kuberbhai MansukhbBJP
ChouraiChoudhary Sujeet Mer SinghINC
SausarVijay Revnath ChoreINC
ChhindwaraDeepak SaxenaINC
ParasiaSohanlal BalmikINC
PandhurnaJaydrathsinhji ParmarBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 11:21 PM IST

    MP poll results for Chhindwara constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

