MP bangle seller who was thrashed by mob gets bail after 115 days

Bhopal: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to bangle seller Taslim Ali, who was in jail for the past 115 days on the charges of sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl, and carrying two Aadhaar and voter identification cards.

His bail was rejected by a sessions court on September 4, and the high court deferred the hearing nine times for various reasons.

Ali, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 23, a day after he filed a complaint against half-a-dozen people for thrashing him and robbing at least ₹10,000 from him in the Banganga area of Indore. The complaint against him was filed on the same day.

The single bench of justice Sujoy Paul granted him bail on Tuesday after he furnished a bond of ₹50,000.

“Ali got bail after 10 hearings. However, four people, who were arrested for allegedly thrashing him were granted bail in 30 days only,” advocate Ehtesham Hashmi said.

“The applicant has not committed any crime and has been implicated by the complainant so that they could save themselves from the clutches of law. He was harassed after knowing his religion, targeted, and bashed up mercilessly,” the lawyer had said in the bail application.

The court granted him bail after seeing his past record,” said Aditya Garg, the government’s lawyer. “He has been asked to appear before the court during the hearing of the case.”

Earlier, the hearing of the bail petition at the high court was deferred at least nine times due to different reasons after the sessions court rejected the bail plea on September 4.