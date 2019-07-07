MP court awards death to man for sodomising, killing 10-year old boy

The Gwalior High Court has sentenced a man to death for sodomising and killing a 10-year old boy in 2017, additional public prosecutor Anil Mishra said.

“Resident of Bara village of Gwalior district, Yogesh Nath, 28, kidnapped a 10-year-old boy, who had come to attend a marriage function in the neighbourhood of Nath on April 27, 2017. Nath sodomised the kid and later strangled him to death,” Mishra said. The quantum of sentence was pronounced on Saturday.

“He was arrested after a woman who saw him washing blood stains from his shirt on a hand pump of the village,complained to the police,” said Mishra.

A case was registered against him under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and different sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:11 IST