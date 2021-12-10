MP govt implements commissionerate system for Bhopal and Indore

Madhya Pradesh government implemented a police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore on Thursday, officials said.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra informed that the notification has been issued in this regard and two commissioners will be appointed in Bhopal and Indore, who will also have magisterial powers.

“The ADG rank officers will be appointed as commissioners. Two officers of inspector general of police will be appointed as additional police commissioners and eight officers of superintendent of police ranks will be appointed as deputy commissioners,” said the minister.

Now, the commissioner will have powers under Police Act 1861, Prisoners Act 1900, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, Poisons Act 1919, Motor Vehicles Act 1988, MP State Security Act 1990 and Official Secrets Act 1926.

The list of officers will be released soon.

The system was implemented nine years after the first announcement by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was made in 2012. Later, in 2014, then home minister Babulal Gaur announced that MP cities didn’t have enough population to have a commissioner system. The matter again came to light in 2016, when IPS officers association wrote a letter to the chief minister for the implementation of the system. A month ago, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the system will be implemented this year itself.

