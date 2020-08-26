e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP govt to use drones to assess disaster impact and development work

MP govt to use drones to assess disaster impact and development work

The suggestion to use drones will be implemented over a period of three years.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The use of drones was suggested by a ministerial group on good governance.
The use of drones was suggested by a ministerial group on good governance. (Representative image)
         

The Madhya Pradesh government will use drones to assess impact of natural disasters and the implementation of developmental works across the state, a senior minister said.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening, the state cabinet discussed the use of drones which is a part of suggestions by a ministerial group,

At the same time, the state government will also work on creating a unified web portal which will be a single source for providing all information related to different departments and provide all kinds of certificates to people.

“The ministerial group on good governance submitted its suggestions to the cabinet. The suggestions include short term and long term goals. Use of drones for assessment of natural disasters impact and implementation of development schemes is a part of the suggestions,” home minister Narottam Mishra said.

He said, “As per suggestions a unified data portal will have all the information and documents related to various services so that people don’t have to approach different departments for their work. The same facility will be available through a mobile phone App too. Developing the App is a part of long term goals but most of the suggestions are targeted to be completed in the next three years.”

Mishra said all these suggestions would be presented before NITI Ayog.

He said as per suggestions the CM Helpline service which is used to receive complaints from public would be known as CM Citizen Care and it would be connected to a Mobile phone App also through which people would be able to track the progress on their complaints, get permission for various facilities and get no dues certificates inter alia.

Mishra said the government would also consider if a gun licence could be granted to people for entire life instead of renewing it every year and if permits for certain services too could be granted in the same manner.

He said other suggestions included providing filtered water to every home by 2024, enhancing irrigation facilities from present 40 lakh hectare to 53 lakh hectare, eradication of tuberculosis from Madhya Pradesh by 2025, development of 75,000 acre land in Chambal region, laying of massive road network to connect each and every tourist centre and setting up of Deendayal kitchen at every pilgrimage spot.

The ministerial group also suggested the setting up metro rail services in Bhopal and Indore at the earliest, of 4,400 MW solar plant, multi-model logistics hub in the state and broadening scope of Ayushman scheme.

At the cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to exempt police recruitment from the provision of reserving 20% posts for contractual officers and employees, Mishra said..

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In