MP govt to use drones to assess disaster impact and development work

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:31 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government will use drones to assess impact of natural disasters and the implementation of developmental works across the state, a senior minister said.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening, the state cabinet discussed the use of drones which is a part of suggestions by a ministerial group,

At the same time, the state government will also work on creating a unified web portal which will be a single source for providing all information related to different departments and provide all kinds of certificates to people.

“The ministerial group on good governance submitted its suggestions to the cabinet. The suggestions include short term and long term goals. Use of drones for assessment of natural disasters impact and implementation of development schemes is a part of the suggestions,” home minister Narottam Mishra said.

He said, “As per suggestions a unified data portal will have all the information and documents related to various services so that people don’t have to approach different departments for their work. The same facility will be available through a mobile phone App too. Developing the App is a part of long term goals but most of the suggestions are targeted to be completed in the next three years.”

Mishra said all these suggestions would be presented before NITI Ayog.

He said as per suggestions the CM Helpline service which is used to receive complaints from public would be known as CM Citizen Care and it would be connected to a Mobile phone App also through which people would be able to track the progress on their complaints, get permission for various facilities and get no dues certificates inter alia.

Mishra said the government would also consider if a gun licence could be granted to people for entire life instead of renewing it every year and if permits for certain services too could be granted in the same manner.

He said other suggestions included providing filtered water to every home by 2024, enhancing irrigation facilities from present 40 lakh hectare to 53 lakh hectare, eradication of tuberculosis from Madhya Pradesh by 2025, development of 75,000 acre land in Chambal region, laying of massive road network to connect each and every tourist centre and setting up of Deendayal kitchen at every pilgrimage spot.

The ministerial group also suggested the setting up metro rail services in Bhopal and Indore at the earliest, of 4,400 MW solar plant, multi-model logistics hub in the state and broadening scope of Ayushman scheme.

At the cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to exempt police recruitment from the provision of reserving 20% posts for contractual officers and employees, Mishra said..