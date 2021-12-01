Home / India News / MP home dept permits woman constable to change gender
Following her application, the Madhya Pradesh police headquarters sought permission from the home department for the employee to undergo gender change [without affecting her service record]
State home department’s additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said the constable was diagnosed with Gender Identity Disorder since childhood (Photo Courtesy- policehousing MP website)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

In a first, Madhya Pradesh home department permitted a woman constable on Wednesday to undergo gender change through sex reassignment surgery without affecting her service record, said an official.

State home department’s additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said the constable was diagnosed with Gender Identity Disorder since childhood and had been working “like a man”. She applied to police headquarters for permission to change her sex after a notification of her intention was published in the Gazette of India in 2019, he added.

Following her application, the police headquarters sought permission from the home department for the employee to undergo gender change without affecting her employment. The home department released the order on Wednesday to the Director General of Police (DGP), permitting Amita (name changed) to change her sex, Rajora said.

Director general of police Vivek Johri said, “It is happening for the first time in MP and we are glad that the woman constable succeeded in changing the course of her life [through sex change].”

