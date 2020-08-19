e-paper
Home / India News / MP: Minister’s office asks for details of police personnel, opposition blames him for caste politics

MP: Minister’s office asks for details of police personnel, opposition blames him for caste politics

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:02 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustantimes
         

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Girraj Dandotia’s office has sought details like surnames of personnel posted at six police stations in Morena district’s Dimni assembly constituency he represented until March, prompting opposition Congress to accuse him of caste profiling to influence the crucial bypoll he faces.

Dandotia was among the Congress lawmakers, whose resignations in March brought down the party’s government in Madhya Pradesh before they joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was inducted into chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet in July and is expected to get a BJP ticket to contest the by-poll from Dimni.

“The minister’s office sought details in writing like names and surnames of the police personnel, their contact numbers and since how long they have been posted...,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Dandotia admitted to writing to police stations but insisted it was a routine information gathering on his office’s part.

The minister’s office wrote to the police stations last week after he faced a protest at Datterhra village during his tour in the constituency. A group of villagers raised slogans against him and asked him to go back. They also blamed him for pursuing caste politics. Video clips on the protest went viral on social media.

Congress leader Madhuaraj Singh accused Dandotia of supporting people on the basis of their castes. “Now, he wants posting of police personnel on the basis of caste to manipulate the byelection results. That is why he has sought to know the credentials of police personnel posted in police stations. This is quite unusual that a minister’s office should write to police stations directly.”

Another Congress leader KK Mishra said Dandotia knows he is sure to lose the byelection and his ministerial position given his betrayal with people of the constituency. “Hence, his seeking details of the police personnel is nothing but an act done out of frustration.”

Morena police superintendent Anurag Sujaniya refused to comment on the matter.

Dandotia insisted as a public representative and minister, it is his right to know about the local police personnel and other government employees. “A minister’s office must have all the details like names, numbers etc. It has nothing to do with any caste politics. The Congress leaders wish to make it a political issue and they are trying to provoke people against me but they cannot succeed.”

