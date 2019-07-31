MP police asked to expedite probe into Vyapam cases

india

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday asked the special task force (STF) of the state police to complete its probe into fresh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the professional entrance examinations, known as Vyapam case, in three months.

There are as many as 197 complaints which were not taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), STF officials said. STF had handed over the investigation into the Vyapam case to the federal agency four years ago following a Supreme Court order.

State home minister Bala Bacchan said, “STF will probe all the aspects of the Vyapam scam, which were untouched till now.”

The Vyapam (Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal) scam surfaced in July 2013 when police arrested 20 impersonators appearing for the medical entrance examination in Indore. Vyapam is the Hindi acronym for the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, which conducts entrance examinations for government jobs.

