MP Rakesh Sinha moves Bill on population regulation in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha on Friday moved a private members bill on population regulation that seeks to incentivise smaller families.

The bill, titled Population Control Bill, 2019, envisages promoting small family norms of up to two children per eligible couple. It also seeks to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services, and other relevant inter-sectoral development instruments by the central and the state governments to achieve the goal of stabilisation of population.

Speaking in the Upper House during the ongoing budget session, Sinha said the assumption that a “larger population means a demographic dividend” is “misleading as it puts pressure on resources”.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech in 2020 where he stressed on the need to control population. The PM had emphasised on the need to tackle the challenge of population explosion in the country and cautioned that if left unaddressed, “this could bring with it newer problems for the future generations”.

Sinha informed the House that the proposed bill will come into effect 18 months after it is passed, to give people time to adjust to the new provisions.