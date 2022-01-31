Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP schools to re-open from February 1 with 50% attendance
india news

MP schools to re-open from February 1 with 50% attendance

Earlier on January 14, the MP chief minister had announced that schools will be shut till January 31 after Covid-19 cases increased rapidly and the positivity rate increased to 1.5% from .001 %.
Madhya Pradesh schools will re-open from February 1 with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also be re-opened with 50% capacity. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that schools in the state will be reopened from February 1 with 50% attendance.

The CM said the decision was taken after consulting with medical experts. “All the classes will be held with 50% attendance. The residential schools and hostels will also be re-opened with 50% capacity,” he added.

Earlier on January 14, the MP chief minister had announced that schools will be shut till January 31 after Covid-19 cases increased rapidly and the positivity rate increased to 1.5% from .001 %.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 60,609 active cases. On Monday, 8,062 positive cases were reported from MP and the positivity rate decreased to 10% from 11.09%.

“The number of Covid-19 positive cases has started decreasing. The situation is under control. The decision of opening schools was taken after analysing the situation of Covid-19 in the state,” said Vishwas Sarang, medical education minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP