MP schools to re-open from February 1 with 50% attendance

Earlier on January 14, the MP chief minister had announced that schools will be shut till January 31 after Covid-19 cases increased rapidly and the positivity rate increased to 1.5% from .001 %.
Madhya Pradesh schools will re-open from February 1 with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also be re-opened with 50% capacity. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that schools in the state will be reopened from February 1 with 50% attendance.

The CM said the decision was taken after consulting with medical experts. “All the classes will be held with 50% attendance. The residential schools and hostels will also be re-opened with 50% capacity,” he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 60,609 active cases. On Monday, 8,062 positive cases were reported from MP and the positivity rate decreased to 10% from 11.09%.

“The number of Covid-19 positive cases has started decreasing. The situation is under control. The decision of opening schools was taken after analysing the situation of Covid-19 in the state,” said Vishwas Sarang, medical education minister.

