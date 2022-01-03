MPs seek more women in House panel to discuss bill to increase age of marriage

New Delhi: Two opposition lawmakers on Monday wrote to the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding inclusion of more women members in a parliamentary panel examining a bill to increase the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.

Expressing her disapproval to just one woman in the committee to examine the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, saying that the interest of all stakeholders, especially women, should be noted.

“I request you to ensure that there should be more representation and participation of women in the discussion around the bill that concerns the issues faced by women in India,” Chaturvedi said in her letter.

Trinamool Congress member Sushmita Dev also requested for increased representation of women in the panel. “I wish to propose that any woman member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha be empowered to testify either in writing or in person before the Committee on this issue,” Dev said in her letter to the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Earlier on Sunday, Chaturvedi had tweeted: “Women participation for a woman centric bill! In a committee of 31 only 1 is a woman.”

During the winter session of Parliament, the bill that seeks to increase the age of legal marriage of women from 18 to 21 years was introduced by Union minister Smriti Irani. The bill was sent to a 31-member committee, which only has one woman MP Sushmita Dev in it, for examination and scrutiny.