Mrs Gandhi was very gracious, My chapter in G-23 is over, says Kapil Sibal

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed the nomination to the Rajya Sabha with the support of Samajwadi Party. A prominent member of G-23, the reform-seeking dissident group, Sibal announced that he had resigned from the Congress on May 16.

While speaking to Hindustan Times' Sunetra Choudhury, the 73-year-old leader spoke on his meeting with Congress interim chief and on rumours of him joining any political party.

'Leaving a family isn't easy'

Sibal, who served as a union minister during the UPA regime between 2004 and 2014, had been repeatedly calling for reforms in the party which included suggesting that the Gandhis step aside from the leadership role for a new leader.

“When you've been almost 31 years with a political party, when you've seen all the ups and downs, to leave the family is not easy. Be that as it may, you have to think in terms of what contributions you can make to the polity of the country and on occasions you have to decide to chart your own course. I have no complaints at all, the Congress party was very kind to me,” the veteran leader said, adding he had no complaints from the party.



Sibal, meanwhile thanked the Samajwadi Party leadership including party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan and Shivpal Yadav for endorsing his candidature.



‘No question of joining a party'



When questioned if he was joining Team Akhilesh, Sibal denied it. “I can't. As an independent candidate, if you join a party, you will be disqualified under the tenth schedule. So no question of joining any party. That has been my public statement throughout,” he said.



When asked if he was approached by the Trinamool Congress, Sibal said," These are private conversations. Once I have made a public statement that I will not join any political party, I don't think I could have justified to myself to preach what I had publicly committed not to do.All I can say is that I am grateful to the Samajwadi Party for having accepted my position as an independent member of Parliament".





‘Mrs. Gandhi was gracious’



Although he confirmed meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, he refused to divulge what transpired in the meeting. “No, these are personal meetings, there's nothing that I wish to share. She was very gracious and kind. That's all that I can say,” he added.



‘Chapter in G-23 over’



Sibal had been a vocal member of the G-23 and had called for sweeping reforms in the party to revive it. Now that he is no longer a Congressman, Sibal refused to comment on that saying his ‘chapter' is over. However, he said he wished the Congress rejuvenates and becomes a national force.



